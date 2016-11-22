By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Martha Denio is retiring from the Old Forge Visitor Information Center this year. Although Denio is ready to focus on other activities after her retirement, she is still busy at work doing what she knows best, “I can get you through a map and plan someone a weekend family package. I can take a little old man back in time with the history in my heart,” said Denio, “I can do that.”

Denio has been an employee of the visitors center for over 10 years and will be missed, “There is nobody better than Martha that can give the history of this town. She’s lived a lot of it and any facts, she can roll right off the top of her head. We will miss her here, of course we will,” said Office Manager Alexis Bennett, “I’ve known Martha all of my life.”

Denio credits her talent and love for people from her childhood growing up in Old Forge, “I had a lot of aunts and uncles growing up, they weren’t really family, but they were because they all watched out for me,” said Denio. “We are a very tight knit town and growing up here is wonderful.”

Before the visitors center, around 1984, Denio found herself in the New Jersey and Long Island area moonlighting as a taxi driver by day and as an ambulance driver by night, “I found myself in some questionable neighborhoods of some high crime areas as a taxi driver,” said Denio. “One time, I broke down in a very bad part of town with five large guys in the car. They asked what I was doing stopping here and I said we’re stuck. Those guys looked at me and got out and changed the tire. We got to where they needed to be and they said that I scared them because I was this nice lady in a bad neighborhood driving a taxi and no one normal would do that. If people were scared of me, imagine how I felt!”

Despite her circumstances, Denio ‘s Adirondack rooted kindness won the hearts of her clients, all the while making some friends along the way, “I had a little old lady group of people at one point and some were friends that would request me because of my customer service,” said Denio. “Unlike the other drivers, I would take them to the laundromat, or to the store and post office. The little old ladies would ask for the little nice one. That was me.”

Denio returned to the Adirondacks after 10 years of city life and has been here since. With ‘history in her heart,’ Denio remembers the early days of Old Forge and Water Safari in particular, “I knew the Flying Wallendas, Nik Wallenda of the seven man pyramid at the Enchanted Forest, I knew his grandparents and we were good friends,” said Denio. “I remember Hugo Zuchinni, the human cannon ball, and his wife Fay who did the trapeze act. My parents said that if you lived in Old Forge, you have to know enough to tell people about it.”

Denio always wanted to work at the visitors center before a job was even open there, “After coming back from the city, this was the job I wanted. I had to wait my turn and then got it,” said Denio, “I’m always good at the people part but the paper work and numbers we have to do is not my forte. My directors challenge me all the time and bring out the best in me, things I didn’t know I had in me. Cathy Webster and Irene Aloisio, Linda and Mike, we are all like family.”

After retirement, Denio plans on staying active as a member of the Old Forge Ladies Auxiliary. She will continue her work as a board member of the Town of Webb Historical Association preparing the new exhibit to be finish in June of 2017, “I am happy and sad about my retirement,” said Denio. “But I will always be able to read a map upside down with my eyes closed. When helping people find directions, you have to read it upside down,” Denio laughed.