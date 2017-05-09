Martin M. Martin 88, of Thendara, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1928 in Rochester, NY a son of the late Michael and Marion (Tarkowski) Martin. He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War.

After returning home from the war Mr. Martin began a career has a New York State Trooper in 1955, Retiring in 1980 as a Sgt. 25 years of dedicated service.

Mr. Martin was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Old Forge.

He was a well known local artist and was very involved in the View Arts Center in Old Forge. He was a very resourceful and handy man who built his entire home by himself from the basement to the top, plumbing and electrical he built the entire house by himself a project that he was very proud of.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Maurice Martin and his wife Lori, Mary Jane Anderson, Matthew Martin and his wife Barbara, Margaret Krysa and Marie Martin.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire staff of the Sunset Nursing Home for all of their care and compassion during Martin’s stay there.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday May 18, at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Old Forge.

For those who wish, consider a donation to the Community Transport Services, PO Box 995, Old Forge, NY 13420 in his memory.

