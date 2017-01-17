Photo submitted

This word cloud shows what words and phrases appeared on the comment cards. The larger the word, the more often it was brought up in comments.

By AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

The Town Of Webb contracted the Laberge Group to take on the task of setting up listening locations around the area this past summer in the months of July and August. The reason for the listening stations was to provide the residents of the Town Of Webb a chance to voice their opinions on what issues need to be addressed to better the community through a comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive master plan is a blueprint of how a community can grow and addresses concerns like transportation, economic development, community services and land use.

The Town Of Webb began work on the comprehensive plan in 2000 and adopted it in 2002. In 2005, the plan was reviewed but the recommended changes were never formally adopted.

“We need to get this updated because we are now functioning with a master plan that is out dated and no longer of use to the the needs of the town,” said the chair of the comprehensive master plan committee, Marcia Barker.

There were eight stations set up around the area including at the school, library and Park Avenue Offices. In total 101 comment cards were received from all eight locations; 52 of which were filled out by students of the Town Of Webb School. Some stations received as few as three comment cards while another received 21 cards.

Once the Laberge group was able to collect and process all the data that they received they found there were recurring themes that the people of Town Of Webb would like to see happen in the future. Some of these include affordable housing, desire for a child care, improvement of healthcare, and better internet, including cell phone, service.

“If there was one thing that is a vital part about having an up to date comprehensive plan is that anytime a municipality looks for grant money, the first thing the grant givers want to know is how does this fit in to your comprehensive plan and you better have an answer or they won’t even consider the municipality for the grant,” Barker said.

Barker expects to be hearing from the Laberge Group in the next few days with a first draft of the new and updated comprehensive plan for the town to review.

“As the drafts come in they will be available on the town’s website and we hope the community will take the time to view them, as well as give feedback,” said Barker.