The McCarthy Family, brought to you by St. William’s on Long Point, will entertain at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23, at the Raquette Lake school.The McCarthy Family performs many folk and pop favorites as well as music from Deirdre McCarthy’s native Ireland. Jim plays guitar and sings, Deirdre plays concertina, bodhran, tin whistle and spoons and sings. Shane sings, guitar, mandolin, and Shane plays guitar, mandolin and sings.The program is free and open to the public. This concert will be held at the Raquette Lake School, on Route 28, fully ramp accessible, reservations not required, pie raffle and donations help defray costs in hosting the entertainment series. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.