The snow and cold temperatures have been a boon to everyone who enjoys winter sports. The groomers have been making snowmobile trails nice to ride and the snowmakers at McCauley Mountain, along with their groomers, have been making skiers happy since their opening day on Dec. 16.McCauley is open today, Dec. 27, and they’ll be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They’re opened from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Mondays, they are closed on Tuesdays and they’re open Wednesday through Sunday. At last report there were 14 trails open and the Nordic trails had a base of 1-5 inches. For up to date ski condition go to www.iskiny.com/mountains/mccauley-mountain.—M. Lisa Monroe