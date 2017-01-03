McCauley Mountain Ski Area has been named a winner in the 2016-17 Liftopia Best in Snow Awards. Liftopia is the largest ski ticket sales agency in the country, representing ski areas including Whiteface, Stowe, Sugarloaf, Vail, Aspen, Snowbird, Squaw Valley and, of course, McCauley Mountain.The following notice by Liftopia national office was received by Town of Webb officials on Dec. 28. “Congratulations! McCauley Mountain Ski Area has won Least Crowded in the 2016-17 Liftopia Best in Snow Awards.”Combining reviews from thousands of real skiers and snowboarders with Liftopia’s proprietary dataset, the 2016-17 Liftopia Best in Snow Awards uncovers the ski areas that skiers and riders are most passionate about in North America.McCauley Mountain Manager Steve Uzdavinis expressed his delight that McCauley has been recognized by the national organization, saying, “Because this is a user poll, it reflects the loyalty and enthusiasm of McCauley Mountain skiers and snowboarders, and shows why McCauley is ‘New York’s Best Family Mountain’.”Webb Tourism Director Mike Farmer echoed those statements, adding, “McCauley has built and maintains a reputation for uncrowded slopes, dependable conditions and safe, family skiing and snowboarding. Many large areas have similar slopes and conditions, but they have heavy slope traffic as well. Families are looking for small areas with good variety and without crowds or long lift lines.”The national Liftopia awards can be viewed online at bestinsnow.liftopia.comThe McCauley Mountain award can be viewed online at bestinsnow.liftopia.com/#/winners/northeast/crowds/8.