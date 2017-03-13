File photo

Pond Skimming at McCauley is a March tradition at McCauley Mountain.

By AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

This weekend, March 18-19, McCauley Mountain is holding quite a few events that will be sure to keep a smile on your face and it’s for a great cause. The activities going on this weekend will raise funds for the ski patrol. The ski patrol stands by to assist skiers and snowboarders on the mountain. This is an essential service that you hope you never need, but are there when called.

The ski patrol is raising funds to keep their equipment updated and replenish materials to make sure people who are injured get the best care possible while at the mountain.

Starting off Saturday morning is the Scavenger Hunt at 11 a.m.

This is a new event this year. There is no charge to participate, it will be held at the base of the mountain. Check in at the ticket booth to sign up and try your luck at finding hidden shamrocks.

At 1 p.m., after the scavenger hunt, the Citizen Downhill one run fun race will take to the mountain, anyone can take a chance to win and claim bragging rights of being fastest on hill while having an opportunity to win a door prize. It’s a steal at only $5 per entry with a $10 max per family.

On Sunday the ski patrol is holding their Lucky Duck Pond Raffle. You can purchase a duck for only $5 but if you are feeling extra generous and would like to up your chances of winning you can buy three for $10 or seven for $20. You do not need to be present to win, but who wouldn’t want to watch the ski patrollers diving in the pond to pick those lucky ducks.

Sunday at 1 p.m. is the time for the infamous Pond Skimming event. Come to participate or just be a spectator. The mountain just encourages the participants to dress as wacky as possible to add some extra fun to the event.

McCauley is even hosting a S’more Party on Sunday. After all the fun, who wouldn’t want to indulge in a party where the main course is dessert.

All events this weekend are open to the public of all ages and even if you aren’t a skier or snowboarder it is a great opportunity to have some family fun.