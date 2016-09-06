What is the Medicare Saving Program? The MSP is funded by the State Medicaid program. It is also known as the Medicare Buy-In program that helps pay for costs if you are financially limited. The Medicare Savings Program will pay your Part B premium for you each month. This premium is taken out of your Social Security Check on a monthly basis. In certain situations if your income is low enough it will pay for co-payments for Medicare covered services.

To qualify as an individual your income needs to be under $1,333 per month and for a couple your income needs to be under $1,790. If your income is above these levels you may still qualify. If you pay a supplemental insurance premium, not including your Medicare premium, you can deduct that amount from your income and check the income guidelines. For example if you are an individual with a monthly income of $1,349 monthly and you pay a supplemental insurance premium of $150 per month, you would still qualify for the Medicare Savings Program.

For more information, contact NY Connects or Office for the Aging at (315) 867-1415