By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

The Hamilton County Republican Committee hosted a Meet the Candidates event on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Woods Inn. The event featured Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Assemblyman Marc Butler, Assemblyman Jim Tedisco and Judge Timothy Lawliss. Other Hamilton County elected officials were also in attendance. The event was free and open to the public with snacks provided.

“ It is great to be in Inlet with good friends this afternoon with Hamilton County GOP to get out the vote,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Stefanik represents New York’s 21st District in the House of Representatives and, at the age of 30, is proudly the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in United States history.

Assemblyman Marc Butler was also in attendance at the Meet the Candidates event. Butler represents the 118th Assembly District, a five-county district which includes all or portions of Herkimer, Fulton, Oneida, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties. “My situation here is different, since winning primary, I scored some incredibly great numbers across the top, my campaign is over, my first and primary mission here is to thank everyone that helped me by putting up signs and making phone calls. All of the support is very much appreciated,” said Butler. Butler won the Republican primary against challenger Patrick Vincent, a Cold Brook businessman. Unofficial tallies showed Butler with 62.8 percent and Vincent with 32.6 percent.

Councilmembers Tim Brownsell and Herbert Schmid were also in attendance.