Mary Jane Hasemeier, 88, of Seventh Lake, Inlet, passed away on Saturday, July 8, surrounded by family, in the comfort of her own home.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Anthony’s Church in Inlet.

Remembrances in Jane’s name may be given to the Inlet Public Library or Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services.