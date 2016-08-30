This year’s Adirondack Memory Walk in Inlet will honor Lorena Payne who is currently a resident of Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.Lorena was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a number of years ago, and her husband Bill, recently deceased, cared for her at home until about a year ago when she entered Sunset.Everyone is invited to join in on Sept. 3 to honor and/or memorialize victims of this disease that afflicts so many people and robs them of their identity. Give thought not only to these victims but also to their families and caregivers who have to witness the slow deterioration of their loved ones.Registration begins at 1 p.m. in the Arrowhead Park parking lot, and the walk takes off at 2 p.m. Golf carts will be available for those who wish to participate but can’t walk the three mile route.If you have any questions about the event, call Inlet’s Information Office at (315) 357-5501 or Inlet’s Town Clerk at (315) 357-5771.