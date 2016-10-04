Megan Ulrich

My, what an odd name for a funny column! I remember when calling someone a mental case was an insult/jab; this was prior to all of us being very politically correct and super sensitive. When it comes down to it, though, we really aren’t sensitive to the issues of mental health and to the people that deal with them…especially ourselves. (I’m forbidden from utilizing the ellipsis on a regular basis, so you know I mean business.)

Just in the past couple of weeks I have discussed mental health several times. I am not opposed to or embarrassed by saying anything out loud because, quite frankly, I’ve made it 42 years with this unfiltered mouth and I ain’t gonna change it now.

I have dealt with anxiety, with the occasional side dish of seasonal depression, for most of my adult life. I didn’t understand it well when it snuck up on me and it wasn’t a fun topic of discussion. When my world seemed to go spinning, my coping mechanism was to drink beer. (I’ll tell you that story, including a narrative of my little visit to rehab – which I affectionately call “camp” – another day.) I am here to tell you, the beer drinking didn’t work out in my favor. The trip to camp, nearly twelve years ago, while irritating and fodder for future books, saved…(ellipsis: I mean it!) all of the things. My life, relationships, marriage, my family, my sanity (well, mostly) and my coping capabilities. Many folks that were there at the same time, fighting their own demons, were not as lucky. Some were clean and sober for a time, others not; some were certain they’d never find any peace. Some are dead.

So the mental health thing, it touches all of us. There have been ‘crazy’ relatives in every family going back generations and most of the time they weren’t discussed at length, and especially not in mixed company. There has always been a bit of a stigma that goes along with issues relative to the brain. Now that is comical when you think about it, because we all have a brain, (no really, we do.) We don’t shy away from discussing, go-funding, facebooking and the lot when someone has an issue with any other part of their body; we share and point and help and express concern. But, call attention to a brain malfunctioning, and you’re suddenly alone in a spotlight and people are whispering in a corner.

It. Touches. All. Of. Us.

Why does that uncle drink so much? Why does that friend fall off the radar for months? Grumpy, hormonal, antisocial, shy, weird…so many things can be attributed to depression, anxiety and other legitimate, physiological and psychological issues. Mental health is as much science as any other health issue we encounter; we just don’t like to discuss it. We cope with it alone and that is unfortunate. My own personal trick is to snap an elastic band on my wrist and say to myself, ‘Is the world going to stop turning?’ You have my permission to borrow that one, though the patent is pending.

This not communicating thing has got to change. At home, in the workplace, in the classroom, on social media; it has got to change. Drug companies are making a fortune off of it and we can barely have a conversation.

There is nothing scarier than a panic attack. Nothing. Your body gets mixed up and your brain jumps on that ferris wheel and all hell breaks loose. And if a person or the people around them aren’t well informed about he condition, that makes it much more terrifying. Depression, which was called a ‘funk’ at one point and ‘the blues’ at another, is similarly scary. It pretty much feels like your brain is betraying you and, despite your best attempts at being logical, it goes on a little vacation to a world of its own making.

There’s help; there really is. There are doctors and clinicians and PAs, nurses, counselors and psychologists, parents and teachers, friends, hotlines, clinics. They’re out there. These people understand what is happening and can help navigate the maze.

From my own not-a-doctor-just-play-one-on-TV experience, the first step is talking. Vocalizing something makes it a real thing and real things can be managed and dealt with.

So, here’s my public service announcement: SAY SOMETHING. If you are struggling or a friend, a loved one, a parent, a sibling is struggling, just say something. Even if it seems like a small something or something you can handle, making it known will not hurt a thing and can only potentially help.

It’s okay to say, “I’m feeling anxious about that,” or “I’m really having a rough time.” We have, every single one of us, been anxious or have had a rough time. And if someone denies it, I am here to tell you they are, for sure, an alien.

SAY SOMETHING.