The Town of Webb Union Free School District and the Neighborhood Center, a Utica based mental health and crisis service center for children and their families, have teamed up with counselor Megan Heeder-Megan to help make counseling opportunities available to students of the TOW USFD and to community members. The school has converted an existing space within the school, complete with waiting room, for the clinic and are equipped to refer students for further counseling that may be beyond that of the schools abilities, “Appointments can be made directly to the Neighborhood Center who employs the counselor that will meet clients in the new office space at the school,” said TOW UFSD Superintendent Rex Germer, “We have an internal mechanism to refer students to the counselor who will then make contact with the family to talk about the service and to help schedule an appointment.”

The satellite clinic’s office hours are from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays allowing time for both students and community members to take advantage of the fee based health service. Valid insurance is required to seek counseling at the clinic, “A lack of insurance should not cause you to not seek this service for your own well being or the well being of a family member,” said Germer.

According to the National Council of Mental Health, a growing body of evidence demonstrates that mental illnesses could be treated more effectively and in a more cost-effective manner in community settings.

“People travel to Utica and even further for services like this, to have something close to home is a valuable asset for the community. Having Mental Health help near by will be a benefit for those in town seeking service,” said Town of Webb Tourism Director Mike Farmer.

“Especially during the winter months, for example, people suffering from depression would have to travel fairly far and that could be disheartening,” said Brendan McGrath, abuse prevention councilor at the TOW UFSD.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for services from the satellite clinic, the Neighborhood Center can be reached at, (315) 272-2723.

TOW UFSD Principal John Swick may be contacted at, (315) 369-3222 or emailed at, jswick@towschool.org.