The 17th annual Mike Norris fishing tournament was held in Raquette Lake on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Though it was a blustery snowy day, the tournament still had an excellent turn out with 112 adult participants and 18 junior participants.

Winners were given the chance to be awarded cash prizes in the following categories: Crappie, Brook Trout, Lake Trout, Perch and Salmon. Participants were also given the chance to win door prizes and a chance at winning the 50/50 raffle at the close of the tournament.

Photos by Amanda Deshaw