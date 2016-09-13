The local community will gather together from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, to honor the Town of Webb’s favorite daughter, Miriam “Mirnie” Kashiwa, at the Old Tom Morris Pub and Grill at the Thendara Golf Club.

Kashiwa has served the town – its children, its elderly, its seekers of culture — for many years. She began what became View in 1952 when she boldly told a summer resident that there would be an art show in two weeks.

Kashiwa was manning her small store in Thendara and visiting with a member of the Hay Fever Club when he said, “You know, it’s unfortunate there aren’t more cultural activities for people here.”

To which she responded, “You know we’re going to have an art show here in two weeks.”

From that retort everything else followed and led to the state of the art building that is View.

Kashiwa is not sure what led to her response, maybe a little community pride, but after the statement was made, all that was left was to put on an art show.

Kashiwa helped to make View what it is today, but that’s not all she’s had a hand in. She was also the creator and driving force behind the Town of Webb’s pre-school program, Kinderwood, which she began in 1969. Jon Ulrich was in Kashiwa’s very first Kinderwood class, “I remember very clearly being in the Kashiwa’s living room for ‘school,’ and liked it so much I stayed an extra year! Mrs. Kashiwa will tell you, I earned a Master’s in Kinderwood. My sons attended at the original Arts Center building and now my daughter is beginning her second year at View, but the basic ideals that began in that living room are still in place,” Ulrich said.

Kashiwa has given of her time and expertise for decades, at Giving Back: Honoring Mirnie the community will have a chance to say thank you and to continue to build on the foundation she’s laid.

There will be an array of the area’s best foods from the area’s favorite restaurants and food sellers. More than 20 restaurants and stores in the Old Forge and Inlet area have committed to donating finger foods for the event. It is a testament to the generosity within the community and the pride that it takes in honoring one of its own. All food will be served with signs describing what delicacies are from where, giving credit to the donors. All donating restaurants are entitled to complimentary tickets to the event. If you are interested in donating food to Giving Back: Honoring Mirnie, email aboutmirniekashiwa@gmail.com or call (315) 369-1059 for details.

Tickets are $50 per person, and all guests are asked to bring a silent auction item with them to donate (funny, handmade, heartfelt, or white-elephant in nature…anything goes). All proceeds raised from ticket sales and silent auction will be will be deposited in the Henry and Miriam Kashiwa Fund for the Adirondacks at The Community Foundation, with the ultimate goal of providing the funds to complete the Woodland Walkway at View.

The Woodland Walkway is a traditional nature trail boardwalk with interpretive signage and demonstrations of the ecology of the forested Adirondack wetland and was part of the original planning for View at its current location. The Woodland Walkway project was chosen as it is a project near and dear to Mirnie’s heart, and of her vision of the Adirondacks as a landscape where the arts and sciences merge within the natural environment. What better way to give back to a woman who has done so much for her community than to help her to complete a project that she has championed and is reflective of her three core values: beauty, wonder and inspiration.

Because Kashiwa has supported many of the local organizations, many of the community’s non-profit and service organizations are lending their support in honoring the contributions of one of the region’s most long-serving citizens.

Organizations supporting the event include: The Central Adirondack Association, The Community Transport Service, Kinderwood, The Old Forge Ballet, The Old Forge Library, The Town of Webb Historical Association and View. All community organizations are welcome and encouraged to lend their support to the event. There is no financial obligation; gestures of support can be expressed in various ways. For more information, organizations can send an email to: aboutmirniekashiwa@gmail.com

The Adirondack Express and The Weekly Adirondack are media sponsors for the event. Tickets are available at Gallery 3040 and other local venues. Anyone with questions and anyone wishing to volunteer can contact event organizers at aboutmirniekashiwa@gmail.com.