By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik brought her new mobile office from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Town Hall in Old Forge. The mobile office provided constituent services to residents of Herkimer County and across New York’s 21st district, which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties. The cities of Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh, and Watertown are included. Most of the Adirondack Mountains, Thousand Islands region, and Fort Drum of the US army is included in the 21st district.

Constituents, or an individual voter within an electoral district, are invited to take advantage of the mobile offices to talk with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s representative staff about concerns and needs of North Country residents, “One of my key goals as the Representative of New York’s 21st district is to ensure that our residents have unparalleled access to constituent services,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Our district is one of the largest districts on the East Coast, and in order to make sure everyone who needs our help can be served, I’m proud to launch this mobile office to help North Country residents who reside in areas across the district. Please let us know how we can be of service to you.”

A representative from Stefanik’s office will be available to discuss constituents’ federal agency concerns and potential solutions to topics such as, but not limited to: Department of Veteran’s, Health care.

The mobile office is also available for help with other constituent services such as: Internship, grant applications, tours and tickets, art competition entry, and even to have a commemorative flag flown over the capitol. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s schedule of upcoming mobile office hours and locations can be found at, stefanik.house.gov/mobile-office-hours.