The Remsen Arts Center presents its first Model Railroad Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9627 Main Street, Remsen. Free general admission with a suggested donation of $5. There will be an operating layout, videos, and train books covering many facets of railroading.

Those interested in participating with a model train display or layout, or selling model train related items may call (315) 831-2787.

More event info at remsenartscenter.com or www.facebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Remsen Arts Center programs.