The Remsen Arts Center presents Monk Rowe and The Roots of Rock and Roll at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at 9627 Main St., Remsen.

General admission is $10. From Carl Perkins to Chuck Berry; from “In the Mood” to “Great Balls of Fire,” the Roots of Rock and Roll covers the early influences and hit-making artists who redefined popular music. Spanning the era from World War II to the early sixties, this group captures the pre rock and roll sounds of swing, rhythm and blues, country and gospel; and the signature early rock and roll chart toppers. The band journeys through 25 years of American popular music, recreating the styles that mixed and emerged as rock and roll. The group features Monk Rowe on saxophone and piano, John Hutson on guitar and vocals, and Tom McGrath on drums, sure to “Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

More event info at remsenartscenter.com or www.facebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Remsen Arts Center programs.