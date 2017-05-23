Photo by Joan Herrmann

Apple moss.

by Joan Herrmann

As I write this column it has been rainy and a bit dreary for the past few days. I am eager to get outside and discover what new sights and sounds can be found.

The cacophony of birds’ sounds is astonishing. Returning Northern flickers and a red-bellied woodpecker are loudly calling and drumming, in hopes of securing territory and a mate. A ruffed grouse is also drumming, it sounds like someone is trying to start a small motor. Then I hear a barred owl and now know that is the reason for the blue jays and crows agitation and noisy admonishments.

All the sights, sounds and smells of this early May day lift my spirits and a long awaited sense or renewal, rebirth and hope are becoming a reality. May is my favorite month of the year, so much is happening and the colors are intense. Many spring flowers have forced their way up through the ground and the buds on the trees and shrubs are green and bursting into leaves.

Today the mosses are swelling with moisture and appearing so lush. Memories of a past May return to mind. In 2006 I spent numerous days looking for different species of mosses and took literally thousands of photos, mostly macros. I was also trying to find a field guide to assist me with identification, but at that time all I could find were text books regarding the study of Bryophytes which cost much more than I was willing to pay.

I had found one moss that spring that really intrigued me. It was one that I had not observed before and had what I believed to be round, light green spores or fruiting bodies. A few weeks later, in June I had a serendipitous meeting with a woman who answered my question regarding this lovely moss. I had gone to a nearby bog to photograph the showy lady’s slipper orchids, it was a week day and no one else was there. After a while a car drove up and a woman came out of the car with a camera and she asked if I knew where the Liparis loeselii was blooming.

After exchanging small talk I learned she was a botanist from North Creek and driven here to specifically photo the orchid. I asked if she could possibly identify a moss that I had photographed. Before she left I showed her my photo and she quickly identified it as Bartramia pomiformis also known as apple moss. She asked if she could have a copy of my photo and we exchanged phone numbers. A few days later she called me to tell me that a friend of hers had just published a field guide called ”Outstanding Mosses and Liverworts of Pennsylvania and Nearby States” her name is Susan Munch. I learned that Susan had a PhD in botany and had taught botany for many years at colleges in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland. I was able to contact her and ordered her book via email. It has become a treasured book in my library. It includes color photos and information about at least fifty mosses and liverworts.

We have about three hundred species in New York State. The guide is basically for people who “want an introduction to local mosses but do not have the time or inclination to learn the technical details.” The book helped me to understand the life cycles of mosses and liverworts, I learned about the structure and growth but most importantly I learned their names. What really sparked my interest in mosses originally was a book written by Robin Wall Kimmerer called “Gathering Moss.” While reading this book I underscored things that validated so many of my feelings, especially Robin’s statement that, “It is a sign of respect to call a being by its name, and a sign of disrespect to ignore it. Words and names are the ways humans build relationships, not only with each other, but also with plants.” I have always felt that to be true and it is why I include botanical or scientific names when talking about plants or animals.



When my guide book arrived I learned that, “spores or fruiting bodies” are called sporophtyes and that the apple moss sporophtyes are round instead of the cylinder shape of most mosses. And indeed they do look like tiny Granny Smith apples. The leaves of this moss are wavy and the color is a spring yellowish-green. If the sporophtyes are not present is can be confused with broom moss (Dicarum scoparium). apple moss may be found in damp shaded ravines or streams on rock outcropping. The genus (Bartramia) was named for Pennsylvania first botanist John Bartram and species name (pomiformis) is Latin for apple-shaped.Another favorite is one of the larger mosses, tree moss (Climacium americanum) and it does grow on trees, but can also be found on the forest floor, in shade or sun and or soggy or swampy woods. On the ground is grows upright in a multitude of colors from brilliant green of new growth to olive greens and brownish greens of older growth. In the fall the tips turn a vibrant orange and a yellowish color replaces the green.A more well known moss is sphagnum moss. Sphagnums like their feet wet, or at least moister growing conditions, and often dominate a wetland habitat and modify it so that only certain species can survive there. Ferd’s Bog off Uncas Road in Eagle Bay is a short downhill hike to a boardwalk where you can observe and photograph this beautiful moss. In addition to the amazing greens that we are used to seeing, Sphagnum magellanicum has hues ranging from magenta to burgundy. Sphagnum is like a “giant sponge” which grows a deep spreading mat that can absorb about twenty five times its own weigh in water. You can actually walk on a sphagnum mat and it feels like you are walking on a sponge. Native Americans used it dried within a buckskin rectangle for baby diapers and women used it for menstrual hygiene purposes. Sphagnum is also known as peat moss and in Ireland has been dried and used as fuel. Gardeners have used peat moss when amending soil, for its ability to hold water.While at Ferd’s Bog also look for some of the plants that are specific to a bog such as bog rosemary, Labrador tea, sweet gale, sheep laurel and of course the carnivorous plants, pitcher plant, sundew and bladderwort. Hope to see you on the trail…