St. Williams on Long Point will conclude their 2016 Evenings on the Lake Series at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This concert will feature the Moss Back Mule Band of Camden. This final program of 2016 will be held at the Raquette Lake Union Free School, a fully accessible ramp facility, located on Route 28.

Moss Back Mule Band, enriched by diverse musical influences and great group chemistry, continues to play as the ensemble that formed in the early 1970s. The current quartet is driven by the enthusiasm of three founding musicians.

Original members Steve Quenneville, Hal Kent and Dave Liddy are joined by drummer Dave Pallas to unite a group that continues to enjoy widespread popularity while playing Western Swing, Classic Country, Boogie and Blues as they have for more than four decades.

Since their inception, Moss Back has traveled and played in concert with many national acts and the band’s appeal is in large part due to their ability to interact freely with their many Central New York friends and fans to create a memorable event for all who attend.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required for this program. In addition to our pie raffle, free will donations are appreciated to help defray costs involved in hosting the entertainment series.