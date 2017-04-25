Mountain Lake PBS will tape and livestream a community forum with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8. The discussion will be moderated by Thom Hallock, producer and host of Mountain Lake Journal.

The forum will be devoted entirely to questions and comments, selected at random, submitted by studio attendees and community members online. As seating is limited to 100 attendees in the Mountain Lake PBS studio, those who wish to attend the taping are asked to sign-up for a lottery to receive tickets at mountainlake.org/stefanik, or by calling (518) 324-0155. Registration for the lottery will remain open until Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Those selected will be notified by phone and/or email on May 1.

The taping of this forum will stream live online at mountainlake.org/stefanik. Those unable to attend the in-studio audience are invited to join the conversation with questions and comments while watching the live stream of the taping.

This forum will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 PM.