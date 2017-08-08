Visitors to the Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake will be able to take part in the annual American Mountain Men Event to explore what life was like in the wilderness in the early 19th century on Aug. 11 and 12.

During one of the museum’s most popular weekends, visitors will experience demonstrations of firearm and bow shooting, tomahawk and knife throwing, fire starting, campfire cooking, and much more, alongside educational interpreters in period dress with tents and tipis pitched throughout the museum’s 121-acre campus.

The educational interpreters are part of the group “American Mountain Men,” whose mission is to preserve the traditions and ways of the nation’s greatest, most daring explorers and pioneers. Founded in 1968, the group now researches and studies the history, traditions, tools, and mode of living of the trappers, explorers, and traders known as mountain men.

Participation in the event is included under general admission fees. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.