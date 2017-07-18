Singer/songwriter Dan Berggren and storyteller Jeannine Laverty join together for an evening of entertainment from these mountains and beyond at the Old Forge Library at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

A tradition-based songsmith, Berggren writes with honesty, humor and a strong sense of place. His songs explore the many dimensions of home, hard-working folks, taking care of our planet and each other. Laverty has been telling international folk tales since 1979 when her work teaching English as a second language to immigrants in New York City showed her firsthand how the U.S. is made up of cultures from all the countries of the world. Laverty has taught weekend workshops in storytelling for adults at Sagamore and other Adirondack sites since 1980. This work has led to her love of telling stories from Adirondack writers.

“Mountain Voices” is free and open to the public.