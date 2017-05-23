Photos and text by AMANDA DESHAW

This past weekend, Mountainman Outdoor Supply Company set up for their annual Paddlefest event that brings people from all over the area to check out the latest and greatest in kayaks, canoes and related accessories. Visitors had a chance to enjoy demos of the newest products on the Old Forge pond. Vendors were abundant and with the weather being sunny there was no shortage of visitors to the area to enjoy the event. According to John Nemjo, owner of Mountainman, this has been the best turn out so far since starting the event almost two decades ago.