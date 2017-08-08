by Stan Ernst

Mr. Bighead, the quintessential ADK know-it-all, is on a short leash. Top management, including his wife, has cautioned him to remain mum concerning the current political conflagration and continue to write inconsequential indigenous twaddle if he knows what’s good for him. Mr. Bighead will therefore only respond to Expresslandian inquiries which avoid the ongoing demise of our democratic republic presently known as the USA. (Disclaimer: Nobody in this column is an actual person; except possibly Joan “Whereiwander” Herrmann.)

Dear Mr. Bighead, as guest speaker what guidance will you give 30K Boy Scouts at their 2018 West Virginia Jamboree? Signed, Marsha Mellow, Stillwater.

First and foremost Marsha, I won’t discuss politics. Who the hell would talk dirty politics to impressionable Boy Rangers from America’s heartland? Last time I checked the Boy Scouts was a cadre of pliable adolescents most of whom are too young to vote or send off to undeclared wars. I’d fess-up that I was kicked outta the Boy Scouts for insubordination after flunking my exam for First Class. I felt bad but I wasn’t cut out to obey the Scout law and help other people at all times. Being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous and kind is for losers. Second Class was my Boy Scout ceiling; I’m on my honor here. (Three finger salute inciting riotous cheering.)

Dear Mr. Bighead, we hear that you’re shaking up the Bighead organization again? Signed, Ken Payne Slogan, Thendara.

Ken, I rearrange my human furniture weekly. When my lackeys start feeling secure in their jobs it’s time for them to return to Wall Street. My flunkies are on high alert at all times and sense the razor-sharp pendulum of disloyalty inching closer to their backsides. I love palace intrigue and infighting; especially, cat infighting, yeow! I enjoy being known as the consummate mover and shaker, even though I don’t accomplish much more than moving and shaking things. Grownup Expresslandians may not appreciate me, but ten year old kids surely do. And don’t call me Shirley (wink, wink SecDef Mattis).

Dear Mr. Bighead, how do you feel about police brutality? Signed, Al Ligator, Old Forge.

Al, I say everything in its place and a place for everything. I personally don’t see anything wrong with a smidgeon of excessive force if I’m not on the receiving end. I do think that it’s prudent to turn off dash and body cams when rubber-hosing suspects behind the paddy wagon. I definitely don’t think it’s a good idea to hold a suspect’s head when shoving him into the backseat of a cruiser. I’d automatically assume that the dirtbag has cooties. I used to play the Cooties Game in military school with other rich kids and it impaired me for life; I’m kinda germaphobic now. (Standing ovation with rousing applause.)

Dear Mr. Bighead, according to the most recent Pew Research Center poll, only one-third of Expresslandians love you. How come you act like all Expresslandians love you? Signed, Ima Looney, Inlet.

Mr. Bighead lives in an alternative universe Ima. He often refers to himself in the third person singular because he’s the only one talking and listening at the same time. In Mr. Bighead’s universe other people exist as props and adornments; Mr. Bighead only acknowledges people who pretend to love him. The others are free to tote barges, lift bales and go pound calcium chloride. Mr. Bighead’s called Mr. Bighead because he knows so much more than anyone else in the world about everything with one exception. Mr. Bighead knows diddly-squat about trout fishing because it’s really complicated. Who knew?

Dear Mr. Bighead, it seems to me that you’re inching spuriously close to reneging on your pledge not to allude to our current rudderless political leadership. Signed, Mandy Lifeboats, Raquette Lake.

Thanks Mandy for reminding me that every Expresslandian has the right to their own constitutionally protected if not aberrant viewpoints. Mr. Bighead was the first American to support the First Amendment right to free speech and freedom of the press. He feels strongly that Expresslandians have the right to their own political ideologies no matter how misguided; Mr. Bighead’s a kidder. No matter how abhorrently Mr. Bighead behaves, he truly believes that our great nation will survive the current political chaos for another six months; it’s 100 to 1 after that. In case you weren’t paying attention, Mr. Bighead’s the world’s greatest leg-puller (wink, wink ladies).

Dear Mr. Bighead, how do you plan to sneak this provocative tete-a-tete past the Express hierarchy without incurring preemptive wrath and censure? Signed, Ginger Snap, Too Long Lake.

Good question Ginger. It’s difficult to pull Spandex over the eyes of the benevolent Express aristocracy so I plan to appeal to their commitment to egalitarian principles. I’m sending the column handwritten in fresh Bald Eagle blood on 18th Century parchment, wrapped in an original Betsy Ross American flag via a UPS driver named Paul Revere XII. Sometimes true American patriots can only take so much balderdash before revolting and casting aspersions on buffoonish representatives. As Popeye the Sailor cautioned Bluto the Terrible, “I’ve stood all I can stands; I can’t stands no more.” Like Popeye, Mr. Bighead “is what he is and that’s all he is.”

Dear Mr. Bighead, do you promise to be on your best behavior after this expose and to never again write anything but mindless blather? Signed, Sam & Janet Evening, Otter Lake.

I promise and Mr. Bighead’s word is his bond except when he’s speaking in the third person singular; then all bets are off. I find that my faithful base doesn’t care if my line of bull changes hourly because that’s what separates me from ethical ADK Express contributors. Remember, Mr. Bighead promised to drain Limekiln Swamp and make Inlet great again. I advise beloved Express nature columnist Joan “Whereiwander” Herrmann to rescue her furry swamp creatures before Mr. Bighead declares them illegal aliens and deports them back from whence they came. Mr. Bighead knows they slinked across an ice bridge from Russia during the Holocene Epoch. And Bighead knows everything; just say’in.