by Stan Ernst

Mr. Bighead, the quintessential ADK know-it-all, quadruples down on his suppositions regarding President Trump’s frolicsome honeymoon in the swamp. Welcome to the party, pal.

Dear Bigly, is President Trump’s claim that he’s mandated by every American to deconstruct our administrative state accurate? Signed, Jim Shortz, Old Forge.

It’s true Jim. The 2016 Presidential election awarded Mr. Trump 62,985,106 votes (46 percent) while the losers received 72,734,858 (54 percent). Mr. Trump’s Electoral College mandate amounted to a total of 22,000 votes in three swing states. The resulting rout confirms that President Trump now speaks on behalf of every American citizen and their fuzzy farm animals. If you don’t believe him, ask FOX.

Dear Mr. Bighead, have you read President Trump’s proposed National Budget? Signed, Dr. Turn Encough, Otter Lake.

I have Doc. I especially like his plan to cut the State Department by 26 percent thereby guaranteeing that there won’t be another Benghazi fiasco since he’s eliminating ambassadors and embassies worldwide except in Palm Beach. Defense Secretary Mattis cautioned the President not to terminate the diplomatic corps without passing the Defense Department more bullets. So the President proposed a 54 percent boost in defense spending; mucho bullets for Mad Dog. Paradoxically, Homeland Security Secretary Kelly and British MI5 operatives, outed by FOX’s super intelligent Judge Andrew Napolitano, agree that the next catastrophic attack on the USA will be a cyber-attack which will be more devastating than a hundred nuclear warheads. #Unconfirmed-Dead [email protected] SmithFOXNEWS. Shep Smith’s a brilliant light in a boxcar load of dim bulbs.

Conversely, thousands of fearsome soldiers, followed by hundreds of truck-mounted lasers and shiny M1A2 Abrams tanks make a tremendous parade. Just ask Vladdy Putin and Kim Jung-un. I also think the President’s spot-on dismembering the US Coast Guard to fund his hugely beautiful Mexican border wall. Wall remnants will be observable from space eons after President Trump and the Coast Guard are entombed at Arlington National Cemetery. Remember, the President received a Purple Heart.

Dear Bighead, have you studied Paul Ryan’s, aka Eddie Munster’s, Trumpcare proposal? Signed, Angie O’Plasty, Stillwater.

I have Angie and its awesome if you’re a buff 21 year old single male earning $4M annually. If you meet this elemental requirement you can choose your plastic surgeon across state lines. Your coverage allows you travel via private jet to visit your lifetime tummy-tucker. The proposal isn’t so generous for working stiffs, families and rural seniors who will be stretched out naked on a flat rock in the blazing sun after 2018; but they’ll always have bigly access. Eat your fruits and veggies, lose the booze and ciggy-butts and start taking preventative healthcare tremendously seriously.

The Trumpcare proposal contains complexities which are only decipherable by professional shysters including your elected officials. If I were you Angie, I’d hold a Town Hall meeting and invite local, state and federal representatives to explain the proposed healthcare options. Promise not to hurt their feelings when they can’t articulate what the hell the proposal actually means. Clue: You should pray that Dr. Socash is Peter Pan and never grows old(er). “All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust.”

Dear Mr. Bighead, can you explain why President Trump’s a chronic liar? Signed, Terry “Buncha” Bull, Raquette Lake.

Terry, Compulsive Lying Disorder (CLD) isn’t a recognized psychiatric disorder; yet. But if you look it up in Pictionary you’ll see ex-President Obama “wiretapping” President Trump. In Donny’s mind he’s not our President; he’s our CEO. His White House staff is crime scene cleanup, his cabinet is his gofers, Congress is his greens keepers and the rest of us are his cheerleaders. He’s installed stoolies in every department to make sure they toe his line. Mattis calls his Pentagon stoolie, “The Commissar.” Donny revels in the fact that he achieved the Presidency via hostile takeover. He hopes to sidestep the Constitution and make bigly deals with other corporations; like China and Bangladesh. They produce Ivanka’s humble “Coal Miner’s Daughter” apparel line which requires a Top Secret clearance.

Chronic liars crave admiration and popularity; they lie to control and manipulate; they have low self-esteem; and they’re disguising failure. CLD symptoms are treated with antipsychotics, LSD and Taser therapy. Expeditious treatment is urgent since in less than three months our CEO has alienated inhabitants of all seven continents and five oceans of the earth and Kepler-186f in deep space. Our CEO won’t have access to CLD treatment since it’s not covered by Trumpcare and his proposed budget abolishes Health and Human Services. Repeatedly shooting oneself in the foot is a key CLD symptom.

Dear Bighead, you can take the President outta Trump Tower; can you take Trump Tower outta the President? Signed, Eileen Sideways, Woodgate.

Yes Eileen as long as you put him on Air Force One and rush him forthwith to Mar-a-Lago. Every flight to Palm Beach costs taxpayers $700K so I checked his proposed budget to see where funds for his weekly golf sojourns will come from. Yep, you guessed it; Meals on Wheels for seniors and veterans. Thank god he doesn’t pay greens fees or school lunches will be history. Oops; proposed budget says school lunches go bye-bye. FOUR!!!

Dear Biglyhead, my psychologist believes that the President is fixated on Obama and Putin because subconsciously he loves them. Is this true? Signed, Don Kashane, Inlet.

Believe it Don. I once asked President Trump what’s his favorite song and he cited the Michael Buble version of “You Always Hurt the One You Love.” He relates to the first verse which goes, “You always hurt the one you love, the one you shouldn’t hurt at all, you always take the sweetest rose, and crush it till the petals fall.” I think this gives bigly insight into why Donny’s preoccupied with Barrack and Vlad. In the literature it’s termed unrequited love and/or extremity envy; its way bromantic.

More poignantly; danke schoen to late great Chuck Berry (1929-2017) first R&R Hall of Fame inductee and Paul Case recent Syracuse Area Music Hall of Famer. Paulie just keeps on rockin’ in the free world. Congrats Bro!