by Stan Ernst

Deb and I visited the Tap Room at Raquette Lake recently with Wendy and Pierre. Exculpatory events led to my christening as “Mr. Pouty” by a witty local guy (WLG). At the time everything seemed normal including Kat (bartender, banker and softball spanker) skillfully managing the bar and the usual afternoon procession of jaunty locals. Pierre bought a round from his recent 50/50 Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary winnings. This is typical of Marine Corps grunts who are generous to a fault except for my brother-in-law the Sargent Major who has a death grip on every farthing in his custody. I entrusted teenage Marine PFCs with my personal three megaton bomb on the USS Shangri-La. Thirty second timeout; “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing, say it.” (Edwin Starr, August 1970)

Tap Room patrons noticed me inexplicably retreating to my vehicle while waiting for Deb to finish her second beer. They couldn’t know what prompted my premature departure. I was suffering a bout of reoccurring malaria and yearning for my mid-day nap. I’ve traveled to many mosquito-ridden locales including Canada, Florida Everglades/Keys, Cuba, Jamaica, Europe and the Mediterranean but our family parasitologist, Dr. Giardiasis, can’t seem to pinpoint the epicenter of my infection. My psychotherapist, Dr. P.T. Barnum, believes that I contracted the debilitating disease as an adolescent through telekinetic transference while reading “Guadalcanal Diary” by WWII correspondent Richard Tregaskis. Dr. Barnum assures me that I’m not the only person who has suffered symptomatic telekinetic transference. He treats a patient named Toussaint who was stricken with leprosy after reading “Papillion” by Henri Charriere. Dr. Barnum is medicating Toussaint and me with snake oil.

I suggested the previous day that we all take a trip to newly opened County Line Flow, eight miles east of Long Lake on Route 28. The DEC procured a right-of-way through Nature Conservancy land which includes County Line Flow and connecting Fishing Brook. We wanted to scout the kayaking possibilities for next season and it turned out to be an awesome spot. Anyhow the night before our road trip I awoke at 3 a.m. with cold sweats and couldn’t get back to sleep. My mind was spinning as I hallucinated about missing my next meal, thousands of plaster Bigfoot tracks outside my bedroom window, Japanese counterattacks, Frankie running out of gingerbread gelato and doggy paddling in shark infested waters with a pork butt tied around my neck.

The next day after perusing County Line Flow we returned to the Long Lake Hotel for a fortifying lunch. I ordered chicken soup, meatball sub/fries and a brewski. Lunch was filling and I immediately began feeling lethargic. We decided to drive to Buttermilk Falls and walk off lunch. The chilly walkabout was refreshing but I could sense the insidious malarial fatigue flooding my subconscious. That’s when I reflexively blurted out, “We should stop at the Tap Room for one beer on our way back to Inlet.” It was a conditioned response like yawning or wagging your tail. Anytime we drive by Raquette Lake we stop at the Tap Room. My conditioned Tap Room response was the beginning of my demise. I had begun a Jeckle and Hyde transition from Mr. Bighead to Mr. Pouty. I was slipping fast and my quinine tablets were safe at camp.

Anyone who’s experienced sleep deprivation (SD) will tell you that it’s divisive no matter the cause. SD tires your ciliary muscle which aids in focusing your eyes. When my eyes go crossed some think I’ve been kicked by a mule or fallen down a well; not so cousin Eddie. If you don’t sleep, your body can’t repair and replace dying skin cells so you end up looking like a rum-soaked raisin in Ina Garten’s rice pudding. Then you start nodding-off or micro-sleeping because your brain makes you rest. It’s embarrassing to nod-off in your wash basin full of Tap Room Pastabilities. SD causes memory loss and cognitive impairment; the ability to think and process information. SD’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it.

Another SD side effect is that your butt becomes hypersensitive. I had sat in the car for the drive from Inlet to County Line Flow and back to Long Lake. I sat on a hard chair on the LL Hotel porch for an hour while eating lunch. Then there was the drive to Buttermilk Falls and back to Raquette Lake. My intent was to have one beer at the Tap Room before heading back to camp for my afternoon respite. But nooooooo! One beer led to two and I was stuck sitting on another hard chair while Deb, Pierre and Wendy wiled away the hours in revelry. I became agitated as they mocked my discomfort. I had no recourse but to retire to my vehicle.

Before I moved my tortured body outside, I’d seen the WLG mosey in. He’s undoubtedly a Raquette Laker and daily Tap Room parishioner. He always wears a ball cap and perches unobtrusively on a barstool. He’s seemingly subdued and introspective and seldom comments on our inane bar side repartee. But he’s obviously an attentive listener; his ears move independently of each other like cat’s ears. I know he’s eavesdropping because he averts his eyes. Predators never make eye contact until they’re ready to pounce. When my hideous infirmity caused me to abruptly abandon the bar, WLG pounced; he publicly branded me Mr. Pouty. My travel pals found that uproarious and belly laughed themselves nauseous at my expense.

Kat sympathetically scrutinized me through the window to make sure I was okay. She gave the inconsiderate joshers a play-by-play account of my every tremor. After another agonizing twenty minutes, I tottered back to see if Deb was ready to go. She was still nursing her beer. I lurched back to the car to contemplate my demise. Shame I say; picking on a debilitated Navy veteran. Like Joe South intoned, “Walk a mile in my shoes, Hey before you abuse, criticize and accuse, Walk a mile in my shoes. Maybe WLG will buy Mr. Pouty a beer next time we meet, to ease his conscience. Like President-elect Trump says, “There’s a sucker born every day.”