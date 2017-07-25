By ‘Merica Co-Captain

Aris Bird

For the Express

It didn’t just rain on Tuesday, July 18, it poured with warm sunshine, limited parking, great competition, supportive spectators and two of your favorite teams. Raquette Lake’s Lady Mudsliders hosted Eagle Bay’s Bombern’s on Slider Field.

The game began with Raquette on defense; the top of the inning was quick. Mad Dawg glided through the field catching a fly ball for the first out. Lauren “Fixer” Fix craftily tagged the runner advancing from second to third for the second out and Rhonda “Help us out” Pitoniak struck out a batter for the third out.

On offense batting was fierce for the Mudsliders. Jenifer “JT” Temple popped a ball just over the short stop’s head, followed by Lauren “Fixer” Fix who hammered one to outfield advancing JT to second. Leslie “Fire Cracker” Beauchamp pushed the runners an additional base and Mad Dawg Rice pounded a hit sending two Mudsliders home. Score 2-1 Mudsliders.

The second inning was another exciting one. Lora “Lo Lo” Allen fielded a ball and tagged first for the first out, and Rhonda Jacobs struck out a second batter followed by a throw to first for the third out. At bat, Rhonda started Raquette off with a rally and Lo Lo Allen decided she should annihilate the ball to earn herself a double. Next up, Mary Blanchard sparkled in the sunshine as she sacrificed herself for the team to score a run.

Third, fourth and fifth innings were played very closely. Rhonda collected five of the six outs for the innings; she added a third strike out. Lauren Fix caught a pop fly for the sixth out. Jen Temple quickly gathered a grounder and threw to Lo Lo at first, Lo also snatched a pop fly and Mad Dawg tracked down another ball in the outfield.

More excitement occurred at the bottom of the fifth. Jen JT Temple, with two outs, stepped up to bat; she ran faster than the speed of light to safely make it to first base. Fixer nailed a worm burner right up third base line and Fire Cracker Beauchamp sent one into the outfield earning Raquette another RBI. Jenifer “Shins” Ernenwein also placed a great hit into the field.

Defense for the Mudsliders in the sixth and seventh inning was solid. Rhonda continued her hot streak collecting a pop fly and a fourth strike out. Madison effortlessly caught two more fly balls. Can we fix it? Yes we can! Lauren Fix hustled to grab a strategically placed ball for an out and ‘Merica collected a popped ball in the infield.

Mudslider’s last at bat started with Madison Rice’s double. Lo Lo moved Madison along with a hard driven hit. Jenni Jenni showed who we could turn to (8675309) when she hit and hauled tail to first base out running the throw. While Jenny was high-tailing it to first, Madison demonstrated why she earned the name MAD DAWG. Showing no fear or resistance, she slid into home plate earning her team their eighth and final run of the evening. Final score ended in Mudslider victory 8-1.

Mudsliders enjoyed the camaraderie of the Bomberns at their home sponsor, the Raquette Lake Taproom and are second in the league with a 5-1 record.

They play again on Tuesday, July 25, against Inlet’s Hot Screamers. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Arrowhead field. Will the Mudsliders knock off undefeated and reigning champions Inlet and secure a home play off game? You’ll just have to travel down and see. Hope to see you at the game.