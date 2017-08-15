By Co-Captain Aris Bird

For the Express

Sometimes at the end of a game, you feel like you didn’t give your all or that you didn’t play your best and it nags at you until you have the chance to rectify it. Other times, the moon and the stars align at the same time and your performance could not have been any better. You walk away from the game feeling like a winner regardless of the outcome. Tuesday, August 8th in North Creek, The Taproom Lady Mudsliders despite their defeat, walked away feeling like champions.

The beginning of the game was a thriller. Sandy (Strippy) Tetreault started the team off as the first batter. Elaine (Co-captain EP) Pohl got an on base hit and patiently waited for Lauren “The Fixer” Fix to pick just the right ball to sail over the fence. Her third home run of the season and an RBI. Raquette would have two runs when Widows took the field. Aris (Co-captain ‘Merica) Bird fielded a hit and threw to Lora (Lo Lo) Allen for the first out and hustled down a fly foul for the second out. Jenni (8675309) Roberts tracked down a ball, got it in quick and Lauren Fix tagged a slide in runner at second for the third out. Score at the end of the first inning was 2-2.

Mudsliders batted aggressively but gained no additional runs until the seventh inning. EP and Rhonda (Help us) Pitoniak pitched sliders, curves, dirt balls and cheese balls to the Spiders to keep them on their toes. Jennifer (Shins) Ernenwein did an exceptional job giving Raquette’s pitchers call signs for each pitch as well as defending home plate as Spiders also did not score any runs during the second thru sixth innings.

The bottom of the second and third were exactly the same with defensive plays. Leslie (Firecracker) Beauchamp caught a fly to left field, Jennifer (JT) Temple fielded a hard hit for a toss to Lauren at second for another out and Fix finished out the third with a fly ball catch.

Bottom of the fourth inning, Madison (Mad Dawg) Rice caught a long fly ball at the fence, JT fielded and rocketed one to Lo Lo at first followed by the Fixer with a fielded ball to Lo Lo as well.

In the fifth inning Lo Lo and Mad Dawg had amazing hits through the Widows Web. Defensively, Fix, Bird and Pitoniak all grabbed outs.

During the sixth inning with Mudsliders on defense, Bird channeled her inner matrix and snagged two line drive balls and Mad Dawg closed out the bottom of the sixth with another long fly catch to left center field.

Seventh inning offense for the Mudsliders was intense. Elaine (EP) Pohl put the pedal to the metal and out ran the throw to first. Lauren “The Fixer” Fix put the screws to the ball and sent her fourth home run of the season over the fence. Score was 4-2 when Raquette headed into the bottom of the seventh.

The Widows retaliated with strategic hits earning them a base at a time. They were able to send home three runs with their aggressive base running, thus ending the Semi Final game with a score of 4-5, Widow victory.

The best way to end a season is when you feel like a winner. That is exactly how the Taproom Mudsliders completed their extraordinary season. Thank you to all of our fans who have followed and supported us.

Next week, Inlet will face the Black Widows at Arrowhead Park at 6:30 p.m.