By Coach Ken Thibado

For the Express

The BombERNs set their sights on league standouts;

Raquette Lake’s Mudsliders, of the Tap Room.

Larry Burgers vs Pastabilities.

Mudsliders drew first blood in the first.

Despite the return of Red.

And in spite of the “Fix Shift”.

Our squad moved in sync,

and kept the score close.

But their girls sealed the bomb doors.

And only one run we would score.

The BMI RBI was knocked in by Gnarly Quinn.

And sponsored by The Big Moose Inn

She plated Schoen-Payne

The only run the Sliders would entertain.

But, back to Red and her return to the mound.

Wally Pipped by Goose and looking to rebound,

Ole Broken toe returned to tossing Tuesday,

Which is perhaps her forte.

The Tavern sponsored BombERNs

Our girls from the partly neoned pub,

Have one more game yet to play,

and ‘ern Park will be host.

Aug. 1st, 6:30 first pitch.

(Thank you Mitch.)

Oh, and the score was 8 to 1.

And although the game was fun,

It was Raquette Lake that won….