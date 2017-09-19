Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Gallery 3040 has a gorgeous new mural decorating its wall.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

One of the most colorful buildings in Old Forge’s center, has gotten even more colorful over the last few weeks. Gallery 3040, the art shop in town, just had a mural painted on its side. The mural was painted by Cindy Panella and is titled “Graffiti Doesn’t Have Bunnies.”

The gallery’s owner, Linda Weal, had been talking about getting a mural since last year. She doesn’t know where the idea came from, but she was very excited about doing it.

“I love public art; it is very democratic in nature. It is for everyone, and people who would not dream of setting foot in a museum or gallery can easily spend time looking at a painted wall. There is something appealing about everyone being able to enjoy it the same. And I love the idea of making art more visible within the community. That is a major piece of who I am and what I value; letting people know that art is for everyone,” said Linda.

She knew from the beginning that she wanted Cindy to paint it. Cindy has always loved art, but she didn’t think that she could be an artist. When she was young, she thought she had no talent, but she has recently started of thinking of herself as an artist. She returned to college to get her teaching degree after her husband died in a car accident. One of her certifications is in art.

“I think this year 2017 is the first year I feel like an artist, something I always wanted to be. Thanks to Bette Rintrona for believing in my art and taking it to Gallery 3040. The Weals at Gallery 3040 have been so kind to me and I could never thank them enough for all they have done. It was such an honor to be asked to paint the mural,” said Cindy.

Linda loves the way the painting turned out and said that its brought smiles to the faces of people who see it.

“I am a walker. I pass by the gallery several times a day, and every single day I see people stop and look and take pictures. I like to watch from the gallery windows. Overwhelmingly it makes people smile. Sometimes I listen to them point out things they find, little treasures hidden in the details,” said Linda.

The mural is loaded with special little details and inspiration from nature and took about 53 hours to complete. Cindy started the painting based on a flower that she sketched for her niece to paint. From that start the mural took on a life of its own, with input from onlookers.

“A former student, Brianna Berrus, came to help out. The rabbits on top and the sun were painted by her. I felt Van Gogh all the time, but resisted the short strokes of color. The temptation became too strong and once I started that craziness there was no turning back. Brianna and I both love dots and so homage to the Aboriginal art form was also included. We took requests from the incredible audience of daily shoppers,” Cindy said.

Inspiration isn’t the only thing that people gave to the mural. Gallery 30w40 has received about $2,500 in funding from the public toward the mural.

“A lot of that came after the mural was complete. That let us know that people are enjoying it. The project was always about bringing something to the community, something for us all to enjoy together, and I think a lot of people feel that way, that we did that,” said Linda.

She is deeply appreciative of all who’ve supported the public art.

Why is it call “Graffiti Doesn’t Have Bunnies”?

“I heard Cindy tell the story about a little boy walking by as she and her assistant and co-muralist, Bri, put the final seal on the wall. His family did not hear him, but the painters did. He said, ‘Graffiti doesn’t have bunnies,’ and that is what she titled the mural.”