The Adirondack Museum Visitor Center and Museum Store will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 18, with a wide variety of activities and events that make the museum a Holiday Headquarters in the heart of the Adirondack Park.

Inside the rustic, festively decorated Visitor Center, the Adirondack Museum Store will feature special holiday sales, a wide variety of unique wilderness gifts, and exclusive Adirondack items. Visitors explore free local history exhibitions, access helpful local area information, and tie it all up with a bow at a rustic gift-wrapping station.

The Museum Store features locally made pottery, jewelry, and crafts; books written in and about the region; holiday decorations and cards; Adirondack art and reproductions from the museum’s collection; toys and games for kids; one-of-a-kind artisan items; Adirondack home furnishings; and many other unique and exquisite holiday gift ideas.

Every purchase in the Museum Store helps to support the Adirondack Museum’s exhibitions, public programs, library, preservation work, and free programs at schools throughout the North Country’s 12 counties.

The Museum Store will be hosting a special Black Friday Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, featuring extraordinary sales and promotions on truly unique Adirondack rustic, mountain, and wilderness items.

The next day, Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Museum Store will participate in the nation-wide Small Business Saturday event supporting local Adirondack businesses and non-chain stores, complete with live crafting demonstrations by local artisans.

During both of these post-Thanksgiving events, on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Visitor Center will also be a stop on the Indian Lake Country Christmas Tour. This annual tour features local artisans showing their talents throughout the community.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Museum Store will host a members’ 30 percent off Holiday Sale, featuring local hand-made items for sale, and demonstrations by local artisans. The 30 percent off does not apply to consignment items, books, memberships, tickets, or items already on sale.

On each of the special event days, visitors will have a chance to win a raffle prize of a winter gift basket, shop with various vendors, and enjoy a local free food and beverage sampling program. The Adirondack Museum is holiday headquarters for a truly unique shopping experience in the heart of the Adirondack Park.