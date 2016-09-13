Drawing 30-plus premier dealers from New York, New England, the Midwest and the South Atlantic States, the Adirondack Museum’s 2016 Antique Show and Sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 will present selections for all levels, from beginning collectors to serious connoisseurs. The sale will offer vintage and antique camp, cottage, and Mission furniture; historical fine art; rare books; antique sporting goods; militaria; folk art; vintage boats; taxidermy; quilts; Oriental rugs; Native American jewelry and crafts; and more, all curated to reflect the Adirondack aesthetic.

“This is a truly unique show that draws dealers from 13 states,” explained David M. Kahn, the museum’s executive director. “Everything is carefully chosen for its Adirondack flair, with many of the pieces originating from right here in the Adirondacks. The sale encompasses material for the most rustic abode to the greatest of camps, plus a few surprises.”

Held concurrently with the Adirondack Mountains Antiques Show in neighboring Indian Lake, Sept. 14-18, it offers an unparalleled experience for antique hunters craving the authentic Adirondack look.

Among the exhibitors are Christopher English of Antediluvian Antiques and Curiosities in Lake Placid, New York; Cherry Gallery of Damariscotta, Maine; Linda Davidson of Linda Davidson Antiques in Landrum, South Carolina; Mountain Thistle Antiques of Waynesboro, Virginia; Ralph Kylloe of Ralph Kylloe Rustic

Design in Lake George, New York; Peter Bazar of Saratoga Fine Art in Saratoga Springs, New York; Stephen White of White and White Antiques in Skaneateles, New York; and David Zabriskie of Lake Placid, New York. The full list of exhibitors is available online.

On-site shipping will be available via the Lake Placid UPS Store. The Adirondack Museum Store will be open, as will the Lake View Café, offering sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, desserts and beverages.

Entry to the Antique Show and Sale is included in the price of admission. Daily admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and over, $12 for teens 13-17 and students with a valid student ID, $6 for youths 6-12, and free for children five and under, active military personnel and members. All paid admissions are good for a second visit within seven days.

A special benefit preview event will be held on Friday, Sept. 6 from 3-5:30 p.m. for those wishing to be the first to purchase. Tickets are $100 in advance or at the gate, and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s programs and exhibitions.

The Adirondack Museum is located at 9097 State Route 30 in Blue Mountain Lake, New York. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.adirondackmuseum.org or call (518) 352-7311.