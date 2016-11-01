The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host a performance of “Musical Theatre,” with Danan Tsan, mezzo-soprano, and Sar-Shalom Strong, piano, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Schafer Theater, Information Technology Building, at MVCC’s Utica Campus.

Back by popular demand, Tsan and Strong bring a varied and exciting program of musical theater from Rogers and Hammerstein to Sondheim to Jason Robert Brown.

Tsan’s musical career includes performing in the Soldiers’ Chorus of the US Army Field Band, fronting a ska band from Baltimore, singing solo in a rock band, and performing musical theater in New York City. A classically trained graduate of The Eastman School of Music, she teaches voice at LeMoyne College and is associate director of the Syracuse Community Choir.

For the complete series lineup and ticket sales, visit www.mvcc.edu/culture. Tickets can be purchased over the phone and in person at the MVCC Box Office, Information Technology Building 106, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, in person at the Utica Campus Bookstores, or online at any time at www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

Most Cultural Series events are $5 or less to the general public and many are free. Events include concerts, comedians, lectures, film screenings and discussions, workshops, family fun events, and more. The Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. The series maintains a major social media presence that can be followed on Facebook at “MVCC Cultural Series.