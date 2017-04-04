Mohawk Valley Community College will host its Spring Career Fair and Criminal Justice/Emergency Preparedness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in the Jorgensen Athletic and Event Center Field House at the Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. Local employers from a variety of industries and exciting demonstrations by local agencies from the criminal justice and emergency preparedness sector will be featured.

The Career Fair will connect students and job seekers with potential employers to discuss career opportunities, benefits, and job requirements. Job seekers are advised to dress professionally and bring extra copies of their resumes. Participating employers include Aerotek, Arc Herkimer, Atlantic Testing Laboratories, Bassett Healthcare Network, Central New York Psychiatric Center, Chobani, Cooperstown Dream Park, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Fidelis Care, First Source, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, GPO Federal Credit Union, Indium Corporation, Madison-Oneida BOCES, Masonic Care Community, Mohawk Valley Health System, NYS Department of Labor, Oneida County Civil Service, Oneida Nation Enterprises, LLC/Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Popli Design Group, Rome Memorial Hospital, Sitrin Healthcare, and more. For a complete list of employers, visit www.mvcc.edu/careerfair.

The Criminal Justice and Emergency Preparedness Expo is designed to expose current students and community members to the numerous career possibilities within the criminal justice/emergency preparedness field. Students will have the opportunity to talk with members of these agencies, faculty, and alumni about specific career topics, such as agency requirements, hiring processes, and employment outlooks. A multitude of police vehicles will be on display, including marked patrol, command, and armored tactical vehicles. Special demonstrations will be performed throughout the event, including K-9s, a vehicle rollover simulator, and defensive tactics.

Participating law enforcement/emergency agencies include: New York State Police Troop D; New York State Department of Conservation; STOP DWI; Oneida County Sheriff; New York Mills Police Department; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations; New York State University Police/SUNY Polytechnic Institute; Oneida County Public Defender’s Office; Rome Police Department; New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services; Department of Emergency Services/911; Oneida Indian Nation Police; U.S. Secret Service; Oneida County District Attorney’s Office; MVCC Public Safety; Whitestown Police; Bellevue University; and the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.