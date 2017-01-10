Mohawk Valley Community College’s College for Kids and Teens is helping area students prepare for the upcoming SAT and ACT exams. Rigorous one- and four-session classes are offered. All classes include test-taking strategies that are sure to boost your exam outcome. For details visit www.mvcc.edu/cced.

SAT Quick Prep

Sharpen your skills and test-readiness in just two sessions and get real SAT practice, question analysis, answering tactics, and study plans for math, reading, vocabulary, written expression, and essay writing in less time. Bring pens and a scientific or graphing calculator.

SAT Review Class

Develop the skills you need to do your best on the SAT. This course addresses all sections of the test including reading comprehension, grammar/language, math, and essay writing. Bring pens and a scientific or graphing calculator. The book “Kaplan 8 Practice Tests for the New SAT 2016” is included.

SAT Intensive Math Workshop

Get extensive math explanations and problem-solving skills to help prepare for the math portion of the SAT. There will be an in-depth emphasis on successful test-taking strategies, as well as use of sample tests. Bring pencils and a scientific or graphing calculator.

SAT Reading and Writing Workshop

Sharpen your reading and writing skills for the SAT. Using sample tests, you will get intensive practice in reading comprehension, vocabulary, essay writing, and written expression. There will be an in-depth emphasis on successful test-taking strategies. Bring pens and pencils.

ACT Review Class

Prepare for the ACT with activities that include test-taking practice, review, and solution strategies. Three sections of the exam will be addressed: reading, mathematics, and English, including instruction in the optional essay writing section. Bring pencils and a scientific or graphing calculator.

Enrollment for these classes is limited and will be taken on a first-come basis. For information or to register, call (315) 792-5300 or visit mvcc.edu/cced. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.