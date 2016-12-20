The Mohawk Valley Health System Wellness Center will begin a new session of specialty classes the week of Monday, Jan. 16. Classes run in eight-week sessions and space is limited with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must register and pay for the entire eight-week session of a class.

Visit www.faxtonstlukes.com/wellness-classes for more information on each class. Call (315) 624-5484 or email wellness@mvhealthsystem.org to register for classes or to purchase a membership.

Class offerings include:

Aqua Attack – A combination of cardiovascular and strengthening exercises to target your core and other major muscle groups. Water running is also included in this workout which can help you reach you personal fitness goals. Classes are open to men and women of all ages and fitness levels. These classes will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturdays from Jan. 21 to March 11 at the Faxton Campus.

Aquatics for Back Pain – A combination of water exercises and stretches to reduce back pain and to increase flexibility and mobility. The buoyancy and warmth of the water offer additional benefits to this exercise program. Classes are open to men and women of all ages and fitness levels. These classes are held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 17 to March 9.

Mommy & Me Aquatics – A program for moms and dads and their babies to help build important developmental skills while promoting parent/child bonding. The class provides kids with a fun and stimulating experience in the comfort of a heated pool. These classes are held at various times on Saturdays from Jan. 21 to March 11.

Piyo – Combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility advantages of yoga at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 19 to March 9.

Pound – A fast-paced, heart-pumping and upbeat full-body workout. The pound class combines cardio interval training with drumming to provide a challenging workout. Ripstix are provided and the class is instructed by Kelly Swienton, Certified Pound Instructor. These classes are held at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays from Jan. 16 to March 9

Tabata – A high-intensity workout using interval-based training, Tabata uses the 20/10 method, which means 20 seconds of continuous exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest. In addition to Tabata, the class will include stretching and relaxation exercises to conclude the class session. Exercises can also be modified to any fitness level. Class is instructed by Karen Cole, Certified Tabata Instructor. These classes are held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 18 to March 8.

Yoga – Gain strength and flexibility, and achieve relaxation through breath and movement at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Jan. 17 to March 7.