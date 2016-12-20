By ASSEMBLYMAN

MARC W. BUTLER

For the Express

I am so thankful to have been re-elected as your Assembly representative. It is an honor to work with you, developing solutions to the problems facing the communities and families in our region.

I have been fortunate to work with so many of you who have a deep love for our hometowns here throughout the Mohawk Valley and the North Country. You are the people who write, email and call me with your ideas. You alert me of the issues within your own towns and villages.

Next year, I pledge to continue to work on major issues facing our state, like passing stronger government ethics reforms, continuing to empower our local schools and parents by developing an education system that works for our children, and taking a more localized, regional approach to community and economic revitalization.

I continue to look at legislation that will root out corruption in our state government. I support and sponsor bills that would enhance campaign finance reform by lowering contribution limits and enforce stricter penalties for violations, end bid rigging by prohibiting political donations for one year from entities that have recently been awarded state contracts, limit special interest spending on campaigns, impose term limits for legislative leaders and committee chairs, and continue fighting for pension forfeiture for public officials who break the public trust.

I have taken a vow that I would not support any legislative pay raise should it come to the floor of the Assembly. It is my opinion that elected officials have yet to do the job they were tasked with as far as cleaning up corruption. Elected officials are here to do the people’s work, not to take advantage of their position to gain wealth off of the hard-working taxpayers of the state.

I will continue our efforts to decentralize state government and reduce overregulation. New York State is often heavy handed when it comes to regulating how our communities, institutions and economies function. I think we have all seen the result of big government’s interference. We see our local governments hindered by excessive mandated costs from the state. We have been battling to give educators autonomy and control over our children’s education. And finally, we’ve seen the state invest in “economic development” programs, which our communities happily accept and need; however, the state refuses to scale back the regulations which further hinder the growth and revitalization of small businesses, family farms and our Main Streets.

I have seen some of the best solutions come from the residents within our own communities. I want to see New York take a step back and allow these grassroots strategies to change our neighborhoods for the better.

As always, I welcome your input on this or any other legislative topic. Please contact me at my Herkimer office at (315) 866-1632, my Johnstown office at (518) 762-6486, or by email at butlerm@nyassembly.gov.