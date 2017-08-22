My Sweet Patootie will perform during Inlet’s Sunsets by the Lake Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset. The rain location is the Fern Park Pavilion.My Sweet Patootie is contemporary roots and ragtime at its best; bringing tight harmonies, monstrous guitar, sizzling fiddle and percussion together in one perfect package. Founded in 2007 by Canadian Folk Music Award winners Sandra Swannell and Terry Young, the trio has a growing international reputation. From original swing to funky fiddle-tune arrangements to exquisite ballads, they deliver a must see show.Their vintage-style song writing is rooted in folk, Americana and Jazz; heavily influenced by the likes of Chet Atkins, Lenny Breau, Les Paul and Mary Ford and the Andrews Sisters. Throw in a penchant for light-hearted satire and their love of artists like Patsy Cline and Hank Williams and you get a sound that Young likes to call “Green Acres for the New Millennium.”Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports and Eugene Melnyczuk. This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.