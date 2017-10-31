Photo submitted

Bigfoot contemplates his next move in this work from the Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks show at View.

View, a multi-arts center located in Old Forge, announces the opening of Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 2.

Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for non-members and free for View members.

Although the opening reception will be held on Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., the exhibition opened Saturday, Oct. 28, and runs through March 17, 2018.

This is the second volume of an ongoing exhibition series that visually explores the myriad myths and legends of Upstate New York. Volume 2 features new work by Suzanne Firsching, John Golden and Doug Jamieson. This exhibition will also include new works from artists participating in Myths & Legends of the Adirondacks Vol. 1, Stephen Fletcher, Greg Klein and Peter Seward.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org or call (315) 369-6411.