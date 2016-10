The President’s Cup at Thendara Golf Club is a friendly match-play competition played throughout the season. Members enjoy competing against other members in this handicapped event. Each match’s winner moves on to the next match until there is only one golfer left. Thendara Golf Club is pleased to announce that Pat Perkins of Old Forge won the men’s 2016 President Cup and Kathy Nahor of Old Forge is the 2016 ladies’ winner.Congratulations to both.