Have you ever wondered if all the time and effort you spend or spent at work will be remembered? Wonder no more. Through a North Country at Work project many people across the Adirondack North Country are helping North Country Public Radio explore the work history, community by community, based upon photos being shared through a series of events.

This summer, North Country Public Radio is bringing North Country At Work to Old Forge, partnering with the Goodsell Museum and Town of Webb Historical Association. North Country at Work aims to revive, preserve, and share the work history of our communities within the Adirondack North Country. These stories will be shared on-air, on the NCPR website, and eventually as an ever-expanding, multimedia archive.

Do you have old family photos of the farm, or snapshots taken in a mine? What is your current work, and what did your parents do?

To find out, North Country At Work will be hosting a community photo sharing event in Old Forge from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, to collect people’s memories, stories, and photographs of working life in the Town of Webb and surrounding areas.

They will scan the photos, record the memories, and give participants a digitized copy to take home.

If you would like more information, call the Town of Webb Historical Association at (315) 369-3838.

For NCPR upcoming events and more information visit ncpr.org/work.