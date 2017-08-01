by Joan Herermann

Whereiwander…Nests of one kind or another are essential for birds to raise their young. Many of us, at one time, have observed a bird’s nest and perhaps we have even had the privilege of seeing the eggs and the hatchlings. Maybe we observed the female, or in many instances both adults, feed the chicks, and finally watched the chicks fledge (leave the nest). What has always intrigued me is the nest itself. Imagine building a house, like the one you came home to after your birth, and without any plans, or tools and for the most part using only your mouth and found materials.

Birds’ nests come in all sizes and shapes and may be as simple as no structure at all, just an egg laid without a supporting shelter. The ovenbird (Seiurus aurocapillus) does just that, laying eggs on a leaf strewn ground, and killdeer (Charadrius vociferus) build nests along roadsides and in driveways within the graveled areas. A nest can be a scrape or slight depression in the ground, appearing naturally or made by the bird itself.

On the ground using leaves, conifer needles, twigs, pebbles or feathers the wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo), American woodcock (Philomela minor) and ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus) all use this method for incubating their eggs. Others prefer the security of a cavity in either a live tree or a dead one (a snag). They may add wood chips, dried grasses, leaves or feathers to the floor of the cavity. Woodpeckers like downy, hairy and pileated all prefer this type of nest as well as the wood duck (Aix sponsa) and the Eastern screech owl (Otus asio).

The belted kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) and the bank swallow (Riparia riparia) make burrows. A burrow is an excavated tunnel in the bank of a stream or pond. The tunnel may be a few inches to several feet in length and contain a hollowed out chamber to hold the eggs. They both may use grasses, leaves and feathers as nesting materials.

A platform located in a tree, on a cliff or a man-made structure, such as a telephone pole or building, is the preferred location for larger birds like bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus), ospreys (Pandion haliaetus) and great blue heron (Ardea herodias). The platforms are woven with large sticks and generally enlarged each year and used for many consecutive years.

One more nest type is a cup shape, like the nest of an American robin (Turdus migratorius) or Baltimore oriole (Icterus galbula) a nest many of us are familiar with, having observed this type of nest more often. The cup shape may be found on the ground, in nesting boxes, on tree branches or on buildings. They are most often made of grasses, mud, leaves, mosses, twigs, lichens, feathers, animal hair or fur and spider web silk.

Nests are species-specific meaning that each species builds their nest in a similar environment, with the shape, size, placement and material choices all the same. For example red-winged blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus) in our area build their nests using rushes, grasses, sedges, rootlets and mosses in cattail colonies, either near or over water and nests are bound together with milkweed fibers. They line the nest with fine grasses and the nest is built exclusively by the female. She will lay three to four eggs. The eggs are oval and the shell is smooth. They are a pale bluish green color and generally marbled or blotched with brown, purple or black markings. The incubation time is ten to twelve days. In this well camouflaged nest the female will do the incubating.

Incubation is the process in which the adult bird is using its own body heat to keep the eggs warm. In almost all species the adult that will be incubating the egg or eggs, develops a brood patch on its body. The brood patch is an area where there are not as many feathers and a greater supply of blood vessels that help to pass the bird’s body heat to its eggs.

I also find it quite interesting that many birds have a special liking for certain building materials to be incorporated into their nests. A great crested flycatchers (Myiarchus crinitus) weaves in a shed snake skin, wood thrushes (Hylocichla mustelina) use rootlets, chipping sparrows (Spizella passerine) use horsehair, ruby-throated hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris) include lichens and spider web silk and tree swallows (Iridoprocne bicolor) always include a white feather. Over the years many unusual items have also been discovered in nests, such as an osprey nest with a bath towel, arrows, a fish net, an old shoe, a straw hat and a broom.

The diversity of nests and nesting places is interesting. House wrens (Troglodytes aedon) are known to build their nests in assortments of unusual places. Nests have been found in hanging flower baskets, the radiator of a car, and old shoe, a clothespin basket, and also bluebird nesting boxes.

Common loons (Gavia immer) prefer to nest in remote wilderness areas. A small wooded island is favored as well as floating bogs, and some have used man-made floating platforms covered with native vegetation. Incubation is done by both adults, but mostly by the female. If frightened the loon will slip into the water and will surface many yards away.

Many birds are solitary nesters, but some like great blue heron choose to nest in a heronry or rookery. There are several heronries within the Adirondacks but most are difficult to access, which is probably why they are preferred spots for the birds. Within a short drive I have found a heronry at a nature center which is great for the birds, since the viewing area is about a tenth of a mile from the nests, but near a trail which has a platform and benches for photographers and birders to see them without imposing upon them and their daily routines. Usually as many as eighteen nests are being used within the heronry.

What I found interesting last year was that a great horned owl (Bubo virginianus) nested in one of the trees which contained two nests. The great horned owlets had hatched, but hadn’t fledged when the great blue herons began returning to their nesting sites. One great blue heron chose a nest in the top of the tree above the nesting great horned owl. They seemed to cohabitant nicely, considering that a great blue heron nestling could be food for the great horned owl.

Perhaps the wise old owl found a room with a view and a pantry…