This totem pole was designed and carved by Ken Ferris at Ferris Studios in Boonville. It was then erected in the front yard of Sprucewood by Lutz Building and Construction. It is 32 feet tall and weighs about 10,000 pounds. It is all one piece, a pine log, except for the 12-foot eagle wings, the stick in the beaver’s mouth, the fish in the bear’s mouth and the head of the turtle on the bottom.