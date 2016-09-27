“Tales from Shawangunk” has just been published by Shawangunk Press of Cold Brook, written by local author, Peggy Spencer-Behrendt with numerous black and white photographic illustrations. First published in Mohawk Valley Living Magazine from 2013 – 2015, these 24 chapters (126 pages) relate adventures of life in the woods of the Adirondack Foothills in a scrap-wood cottage, with no indoor plumbing and no electricity.

Based on excerpts from diaries beginning in 1974 these tales describe not only how the author, her husband and children survived, but how they concurrently created the 520 acre Shawangunk Nature Preserve where respect for the intrinsic value of all life forms is adhered to, environmental impact by humans is minimized, beauty through the arts is encouraged and quality of life is enhanced through self-reliance.

Days of struggle, deprivation, determination, humor and joy are described in these colorful essays that will not only entertain, but inspire those who also wish to create a vision of a more humane, ecological existence.

According to Professor Anne Cassebaum (author of “Down Along the Haw River”); “Peg Behrendt’s natural style has honest power and great anecdotes of days of struggle, comedy, and wonder.”

This soft bound book is available as a reciprocal gift for a $15 donation to the Shawangunk Nature Preserve at Natural Food Stores throughout the Mohawk Valley:

Tom’s Naturals in Clinton, Peter’s Cornucopia in New Hartford, The Sunflower in Mapledale, Natural Health Center in Rome and the Little Falls Food Co-op, or visit the website: www.ShawangunkNaturePreserve.com