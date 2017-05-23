Robin (Keyes) Hill, recently of Atlanta, arrived in town on Saturday, May 13, with her husband, Bill, and their two dogs. Robin was born in Utica but moved to Fremont, Ohio in 1968 with her family when her father was transferred with Divine Brothers. She happily found herself back in Old Forge seasonally when her parents, Dick and Marsha Keyes, purchased Keyes Pancake House in 1976 from Robin’s uncle. Every year from Memorial Day until Columbus Day, she happily found herself working alongside her family, grandparents and many friends at the Pancake House.When her parents sold the restaurant in October of 1988, Robin moved to Atlanta, where she entered the commercial real estate industry and managed Class A high rise office buildings for Childress Klein Properties. It was in Atlanta that she met her husband. Robin and Bill would visit and vacation in Old Forge whenever possible enjoying their hobbies of hiking, biking and canoeing.They finally purchased a home in Old Forge in late 2013. In late 2016, Bill semi-retired from the commercial electrical contracting industry after 36 years. Robin, hearing of Nick Rose’s intent to retire from CAP-21, submitted her resume for consideration. She thought this would be the perfect opportunity to move back to Old Forge permanently and get seriously involved in the community that she always loved growing up.She intends to use her real estate investment management experience and continue CAP-21’s vision of economic growth, social responsibility and environmental sustainability.Robin endeavors to become quickly familiar with the needs of the surrounding communities under CAP-21’s umbrella and continue the success that Nick Rose and the past and current Board of Directors have worked hard to realize since CAP-21’s incorporation in 2001 along with continued growth by searching for additional financial support opportunities.