American Bison/Prairie House, a life-sized bison sculpture is part of one of the new shows at View.

View announces an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3, celebrating six new exhibitions: Synthesizing Nature, Emily White: Wildlife Management, Susan Cox: Finding Home, Davana Robedee: Climates, Michael Tarantelli: Portraits, and Northwind Fine Arts. The reception will feature hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, live music, and the opportunity to meet with several of the exhibiting artists. The reception is free and open to the public.

Synthesizing Nature

Synthesizing Nature is an invitational exhibition, curated by Cory E. Card of View and Wes Sherman of the Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster Township, NJ, which explores the ongoing dialog between nature and culture. The exhibition features work by ten nationally and internationally acclaimed artists: Roberley Bell, Katrina Bello, Tiffany Calvert, Colin Edgington, Abraham Ferraro, Nick Marshall, Jonathan Ricci, Autumn Richardson, Richards Skelton, and Aaron Williams.

The work in the exhibition offers a diverse array of approaches to media and material including photography, painting, collage, sculpture, sound, and video. The exhibition runs Dec. 3 through April 1 at View, and Sept. 15 through Oct. 28, at the Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster Township, N.J.

“Synthesizing Nature…comes at an exceedingly important and critical moment in our history. It is a powerful reminder of the impact of the nature/culture distinction on contemporary affairs and the messy implications of attempting, once and for all, finally, to dispense with it altogether.” Clarence Burton Sheffield, Jr., Professor, Rochester Institute of Technology

Emily White: Wildlife Management

Philadelphia-based artist Emily White draws on a life-long fascination with wildlife as a vehicle for her sculptures and paintings. Her work utilizes the subject of the animal to create metaphoric shifts using material. This exhibition will include American Bison/Prairie House, a life-sized bison sculpture, featured in this past year’s Philadelphia Flower Show. Wildlife Management runs Dec. 3 through March 25.

Susan Cox: Finding Home

Glass artist, Susan Cox explores the concept of home, through the utilization of iconic house forms. Finding Home is an investigation of memory, place, and the underlying sense of what defines home for everyone. With a background in architecture, Cox brings her understanding of the correlation of light and space into the realm of cast glass. Finding Home runs Nov. 26 through April 1.

Davana Robedee: Climates

Climates, is a new installation by Syracuse-based artist Davana Robedee. Her work operates under the theory that all physical objects possess consciousness. The object becomes an access point to another living being, a confrontation with another consciousness. Through the transference of spirit, energy, and essence her forms comment on the notion that life is more than just an interaction of physical material, but an amalgamation of conscious thought. Climates consists of drawings, and physically altering sculptural objects, including Revival, a large breathing sculpture that inflates and deflates over a certain period. Climates began its run on Oct. 22 and will continue through April 1.

Michael Tarantelli: Portraits

Artist Michael Tarrantelli’s beautifully rendered portraits in acrylics, charcoal, and graphite represent an uncanny look into the human psyche. Through his use of color, Tarantelli imbues his images with a moodiness that brings forth the character of the person represented in the image. The portraits are often candid, slightly skewed, and sometimes humorous in nature. His work can be considered part of a continuum of contemporary figurative artists such as Mark Ryden, John Currin, and Lisa Yuskavage. Portraits began its run Nov. 12 and will continue through May 21.

Northwind Fine Arts

Northwind Fine Arts is an artist cooperative located at 11 Woodruff Street, Saranac Lake. The members of the cooperative offer a continually rotating selection of artwork, in a wide range of media. View is very pleased to exhibit the work of this dynamic group of artists including; Alan Aardsma, Heidi Gutersloh, Catherine Hartung, Anne Hughes, Rachel Lamb, Catharine Moore, Lee Ann Sporn, Susan Whiteman, Ed Williams, and David Woodward. The exhibition began its run on Nov. 12 and will continue through March 18.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.