Photo submitted Danita Sessions, Rebecca Sessions and Mary Roach, seated, in front, are the newest members of the Eastern Star in Old Forge.

Photo submitted
Danita Sessions, Rebecca Sessions and Mary Roach, seated, in front, are the newest members of the Eastern Star in Old Forge.

The officers of the Dewey Old Forge Chapter #449 of the Eastern Star held a special meeting to initiate three new members into the order. They are Rebecca Sessions; her mother, Danita Sessions; and Mary Roach, daughter of Brother Bob Roach and granddaughter of Sister Ruth Roach and Brother Bob Roach.
W. Sister Ruth escorted her granddaughter during the ceremony.
Following the ceremony a delicious cake, prepared by Ruth Brussel, and ice cream were enjoyed by all who attended.