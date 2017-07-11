The officers of the Dewey Old Forge Chapter #449 of the Eastern Star held a special meeting to initiate three new members into the order. They are Rebecca Sessions; her mother, Danita Sessions; and Mary Roach, daughter of Brother Bob Roach and granddaughter of Sister Ruth Roach and Brother Bob Roach.

W. Sister Ruth escorted her granddaughter during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony a delicious cake, prepared by Ruth Brussel, and ice cream were enjoyed by all who attended.