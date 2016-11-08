By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Officer Brenan Riolo and Officer Jace Janczewski have joined the ranks of the Town of Webb Police Department this November.

Riolo has served over seven years as a police officer of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office located in Wampsville near Rome. He has recently transferred to the TOW Police Department to serve the Old Forge community as a full-time officer under the direction of TOW Police Chief Ron Johnston.

“They are a nice addition to the department,” said Johnston.

According to Johnston, Riolo is an avid kayaker and loves the outdoors.

Jace Janczewski is another addition to the TOW Police Department. Johnston said that Janczewski is currently a paramedic supervisor at the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps in Oneida County and dually serves the TOW community as a part-time police officer, “They have been busy,” said Johnston about the new officers.