by Stan Ernst

Happy New Year, Expresslandians. I’d like to begin 2017 by pretending that nothing consequential occurred on Nov. 8, 2016. Instead I prefer looking forward to our future as the Poland of the Western Hemisphere. In case you missed it the populist anti-intellectualism Law and Justice Party took power in Poland and currently employs smarty-pants progressives as speed bumps in the Krakow streets. The Law and Justice Party promptly drained the Warsaw swamp and outlawed the theory of evolution. Public libraries are listed on Poland’s endangered species list along with the European Bison, which is featured fare in plebeian Wroclaw diners. The populist Poles have nostalgically turned back the calendar to 1918 when Polish coal was king. Black rain again dyes the neighboring Black Forest black.

I’m putting contentious 2016 post-election turmoil behind me and reverting to composing innocent ADK anecdotes so that I may collect my periodic beer stipend from benevolent McClary Publishing, Inc. I’m confident that if I pledge not to relocate One Oar Short to Sri Lanka, Publisher McClary will grant the generous salary bump and stock options the POTUS-elect promised me during his unpretentious landslide victory tour. He resolutely proclaimed that we working stiffs rule the day; HOOYAH! But that’s not important now; what’s important is my adoration for Polish food. The fact that my Mom’s family tree sprouted in fertile Ukrainian soil has much to do with this. We Ukes share many traditions with our Pole bros; food is one of them.

My Mom’s favorite Polish supper was grilled American cheese sandwiches and Campbell’s tomato soup. Nothing was more fortifying on a bitter January night when 25” of lake effect snow was blowing off Lake Ontario directly into our B’ville driveway. Mom also made potato pancakes, pirogues, golumpkis and Polish pizza. Instead of sausage and pepperoni she used tripe and chicken feet. I can’t tell you how much we enjoyed hog’s head gruel and boiled cabbage. Mom’s warm beet root and wilted iceberg lettuce salad soaked in raisin vinegar was classic. Polish cuisine teems with fiber and cleans your plumbing slicker than roto-rooter.

I can’t wait to be transported back to the 20th Century when we dug coal, forged steel, lifted barges and toted bales. Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Pittsburg and Muhlenberg County will be the envy of the automated world. When acid rain once again drifts over the ADK from the resurgent American heartland we’ll know that we’re hurdling down the fiscal autobahn to economic nirvana. Scientists will quietly go extinct. Acid rain’s inconsequential since I’m mostly dead and my cherished ADK brook trout are doomed by rising water temperatures due to the reflattening of the world. If they’re pennywise my granddaughters can catch brookies in Patagonia.

I’m not being a smartass; I’m harkening back to my European roots. Like Dejan Stojanovic says, “Now that we’re all so smart, we don’t easily find resolutions.” Okay Dejan’s a smartass but I’m attempting to pad a politically neutered column here. The transition from pertinent back to impertinent isn’t easy, so cut me some slack until I recapture my pre-election irrelevancy. I promise to “adjust my attitude and get with the program.” That’s what Marine Corps DI, late MGySgt John Tevebaugh (Korea, Vietnam) relentlessly screamed in my good ear back in the day. Tevebaugh’s remedy for ambivalence is simple, effective and timeless.

Where was I; oh ya, Polish cuisine. I pity the poor fool who hasn’t enjoyed chlodnik, a cold soup made from sour milk, virgin beet leaves, beets, cucumbers and chopped fresh dill. I love chlodnik even though the cucumbers give me gas. I’d have to say that kasza is my favorite main course. It’s buckwheat cereal with chopped, fried lard and onions. The lard makes the buckwheat slide right on through. For dessert I usually opt for the makowiec which is a poppy seed swirl cake with raisins and nuts. I believe my pal Frankie-Z could transform makowiec into something Baroque in his magical gelato machine. I enjoy buying at Hapanowicz Brothers Meat Market on Clinton Street in New York Mills. Their Bell View Hot/Spicy Cucumber Chips are killer; their golumpkis aren’t bad either. Not as scrumptious as Mom’s, but they do nicely in a pinch.

Gee, writing this inane non-political BS is totally relaxing; like medicinal marijuana (I presume). With the partisan hubbub swirling around me I’d forgotten how therapeutic writing pointless twaddle is. It probably isn’t doing you Expresslandians much good but that’s not my problem. It’s every citizen for themselves in New Poland; whatever gets you through the night. I could use some of Kathy Hapanowicz’s meatloaf and mashed potatoes to get me through the night. It harkens back to the days when I surfaced from the mineshaft after sucking coal dust for twelve hours, six days a week. “I loaded sixteen tons and what did I get, another day older and deeper in debt.” (Tennessee Ernie, 1955) Mom was lovingly waiting in the doorway of our quaint coal company shack with a slimming portion of meatloaf and mashed. Our company store was renowned for its low-cal mystery meats. “Those were the days my friends; we thought they’d never end.” (Konstantin Podrevsky, Russian poet, 1830; remastered by Mary Hopkin, Welsh singer, 1968; both deceased from black lung disease; just joshing.)

I hereby pledge that I’m no longer consumed by the cacophony running rampant in our retroactively great country. I no longer fixate on America’s political divergences and I’ve compartmentalized diagnoses confirming that our POTUS-elect exhibits narcissistic personality disorders similar to those of that pudgy little North Korean invertebrate. I’m reverting to ole innocuous Stan who wouldn’t criticize a black fly; much less demean someone with abnormal colorimetrics. Not too serious and not too mean; that’s me. I still believe in laissez-faire; you leave me be and I’ll leave you be. Kumbaya my friends and may reconciliation be with us. It’s time to put divisive rhetoric in my rearview mirror and return to promulgating lactose-free ADK feel-good stories. Meanwhile, may I suggest that Expresslandians commence experimentation with contemporary Polish cookery; just say’in. Remain vigilant comrades; uncertainty looms in New Poland. Pozegnanie for now.